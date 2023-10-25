GWMC Commissioner expresses concern over less tax collection

GWMC Commissioner Shaikh Rizwanbasha directed the officials concerned to increase the speed of collection and achieve the set target for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is Rs.98.21 crore.

Warangal: GWMC Commissioner Shaikh Rizwanbasha, who held a meeting with tax officials on Wednesday to review the progress of tax collection, directed the officials concerned to increase the speed of collection and achieve the set target for the fiscal year 2023-24, which is Rs.98.21 crore.

He expressed concern that only Rs.34.21 crore has been collected so far and that the remaining amount needs to be collected quickly. He asked the officials to pay special attention to property tax and water tax collection.

The commissioner warned that strict action will be taken against officials who fail to achieve their tax collection targets within a fortnight. He also directed them to focus on collecting taxes from 100 big debtors.

Rizwanbasha instructed the revenue officers and revenue inspectors to supervise the revenue staff on a daily basis to ensure that taxes are collected efficiently. He also asked them to identify new houses that have been mutated and assess and impose revised tax.

The commissioner also emphasized the need to improve the turnaround time for resolving citizen requests related to house numbers, property name changes, bifurcation, and new assessments. He asked the revenue officers and deputy commissioners to strictly implement the Citizen’s Charter to ensure that these requests are resolved promptly.

Rizwanbasha also ordered the chain men to regularly check for illegal and unauthorized construction of houses in the context of the upcoming elections. He also asked the officials to ensure that all pending files in TSBpass are resolved in a timely manner.

Additional Commissioner Anis ur Rashid, CP Venkanna, Deputy Commissioners Ravinder and Krishna Reddy, ACPs, Town Planning Officers, IT Manager Ramesh, ROs, RIs, Chainmen, and others participated in the meeting.