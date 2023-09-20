Telangana’s peak power load demand touches 15,343 mw

This marks the fourth instance of peak load surpassing 15,000 MW since the State's formation, as stated by power officials.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:36 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: The power demand in the State is continuing to rise with the peak load demand touching 15,343 MW at 9.59 am on Wednesday. It was 11,144 MW during the same day last year.

According to power officials, this is the fourth occasion of the peak load crossing 15,000 MW ever since the State was formed. The State had recorded a peak power demand of 15,497 MW on March 30, the highest recorded so far.

The power utility department had earlier predicted that the peak demand would touch 15,000 MW as there was a long dry spell during August and even during September, there was not much rain in a majority of the districts. Since the sowing season has begun, the power demand in the agriculture sector has increased fourfold, an official said. About 37 per cent of the total electricity in the State is consumed by the agriculture sector.

The increase in the number of industries, IT companies and other business establishments in the State in the last few years and an increase in domestic consumption was leading to the high power demand in the State. All steps would be taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply to all consumers, including farmers, the power officials said.