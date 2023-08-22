Inter-State border district officers meeting held in Kothagudem

Plans were made to take strict action against criminals by setting up special surveillance to control the transportation of ganja and other drugs.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:04 PM, Tue - 22 August 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G speaking at a meeting at Sarapaka in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: In view of the upcoming general elections in the State, the top officials of the border districts held a meeting at Sarapaka to formulate a special plan to prevent any untoward incidents from happening in the border areas.

They discussed the steps to be taken and decisions were taken to set up check posts at the border areas of the States and carry out inspections. Plans were made to take strict action against criminals by setting up special surveillance to control the transportation of ganja and other drugs.

Kothagudem district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala, Sukuma district Collector Harish, Kothagudem SP Dr. Vineeth G, Mulugu SP Gaush Alam, Bhupalpally SP P Karunakar, Bhadrachalam ITDA PO Prateek Jain and other officials participated in the meeting.