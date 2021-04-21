TBDC keen to collaborate with Hyderabad startups

The center has worked with 30 Hyderabad-based entrepreneurs in the last two quarters

Hyderabad: Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC), a non-profit organization that works with new entrepreneurs and businesses is seeing good traction from Hyderabad-based startups. The center has worked with 30 Hyderabad-based entrepreneurs in the last two quarters and looks to work with more startups through collaborations and partnerships with local institutions in the city.

“While TBDC’s growth strategy is more focused on a country-level strategy, there is no denying that Hyderabad is one of the most attractive cities when it comes to startup growth. Within the last two quarters alone, TBDC has worked with over 30 Hyderabad-based entrepreneurs through our programs and events. We are seeing immense growth and traction from startups in the space of cybersecurity and health tech in Hyderabad,” said Neha Bahl, executive director, TBDC.

Bahl also mentioned that the center is working with local organizations to organize events and programs which will help them in identifying startups that have growth potential and can become part of their Startup Visa (SUV) Programme and International Soft-Landing Programme.

The SUV program is designed to help international entrepreneurs establish themselves in the Canadian market by providing them with the tools they require to grow. It offers a variety of solutions like one-on-one mentoring from industry and domain experts, business support, co-working spaces, and access to TBDC’s wide investor network. The ISLP is designed for established international scale-ups and startups looking to expand their businesses in North America.

In terms of global plans, the TBDC has worked with 200 startups from over 12 countries and is seeing traction from sectors like artificial intelligence and machine learning-based startups and also startups in the space of edtech and proptech. Also, TBDC has worked with 130 women entrepreneurs from nine countries across sectors like cybersecurity, food production, and architecture.

