TBGKS will improve its tally in the SCCL

The company management, as directed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, decided to share 32 per cent of the profits of the company with the coal workers as bonus and it will be credit to their accounts soon.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 26 September 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) has emerged stronger than ever and it would improve its tally further this time to retain the status of the recognized trade union in the SCCL, union president and former MLC B Venkat Rao said on Tuesday. He said the coal workers in the company were given the highest benefits compared to those in the fold of all other coal mining companies.

The company management, as directed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, decided to share 32 per cent of the profits of the company with the coal workers as bonus and it will be credit to their accounts soon. The festive mood has already gripped the coal fields. All the employees have received the wage board arrears too recently. The TBGKS owed all its success to the leadership of BRS MLC K Kavitha.

He said that the SCCL was saved from the privatisation moves by the Chief Minister. Ever since TBGKS took over as the company level recognized union, the issue of strikes and loss of mandays was addressed effectively thus adding to the production as well as productivity.