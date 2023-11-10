Telangana Polls: EC denies Glass symbol for Jana Sena party

The EC did not reserve the symbol to JSP as it is not a recognised political party or regional party in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Fri - 10 November 23

Hyderabad: The Jana Sena Party led by film actor Pawan Kalyan received a rude jolt in the Telangana Assembly polls with the Election Commission not allotting the symbol and declaring the Glass symbol used by the party as a free symbol. The EC did not reserve the symbol to JSP as it is not a recognised political party or regional party in Telangana. The JSP is contesting in eight seats as part of its pact with the BJP and all the eight candidates now will be contesting as Independents and not on Glass symbol.