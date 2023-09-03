TDP leader Vangaveeti Radha gets engaged, wedding on October 22

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:27 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Narsapur: Telugu Desam party leader and former MLA Vangaveeti Radhakrishna alias Radha is finally entering wedlock. He got engaged on Sunday to Jakkam Pushpavalli, daughter of Narsapur ex-chairman Jakkam Ammani and Babji couple in a traditional ceremony attended by closest friends and family members.

The wedding will take place on October 22.

Vangaveeti Radha had been elected as MLA in 2004. Though he has been active in politics since then, he has not entered the assembly again. Currently, he is in the Telugu Desam Party and wants to contest from Vijayawada Central constituency in the forthcoming assembly elections. Radha’s supporters are confident that he will definitely win this time.

However, there is suspense over TDP allotting him the Central seat. Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, who had been elected in 2014 but lost election in 2019, is also seeking the TDP ticket. Umamaheswara Rao is confident that TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu will allot him the ticket from Central. In that case, Radha will have to move to an alternate seat.

