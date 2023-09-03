Why is Lokesh not filing defamation suit on national media, asks Kannababu

Kannababu pointed out that the Income Tax department under the Central Government had served notice to Chandrababu who was nailed with evidence

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Kakinada: Former minister and YSR Congress Party MLA Kurasala Kannababu has wondered why Nara Lokesh, Telugu Desam Party general secretary who had filed defamation cases against minor allegations, was not going to court against national media which exposed the corruption of his father and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, Kannababu pointed out that the Income Tax department under the Central Government had served notice to Chandrababu who was nailed with evidence.

“Amaravati was created for corruption. Chandrababu destroyed AP State Road Transport Corporation during his tenure and Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy merged APSRTC in the government. The yellow media is not writing on the notices served to Chandrababu who now goes to people with guarantees and sureties. He made 600 promises in 2014 elections but did nothing. Now he says he would guarantee for people’s future, give them three or four gas cylinders. What do you call this?,” he asked.