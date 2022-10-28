TDP protest rally foiled in Visakhapatnam

Published Date - 07:50 PM, Fri - 28 October 22

Visakhapatnam: Police on Friday house-arrested several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders who had planned a protest programme at Rushikonda where the state government was constructing buildings.

The TDP leaders gave a call for the programme alleging that the Rushikonda hill in Visakhapatnam was being destroyed to build Chief Minister’s office there. They had sought permission from the police to go ahead with the protest, but the latter turned down the request saying that prohibitory orders were clamped in the area and therefore, rallies and meetings could not be held there.

However, when former minister N. Chinarajappa and Telugu Mahila state president V. Anita got ready to go ahead with the protests, they were stopped at their residence by the police and also beefed up security on the road leading to Rushikonda.

Resenting the move, Chinarajappa alleged that the police had stopped them as the atrocities of the ruling YSR Congress Party, illegal constructions and damaging environment at Rushikonda, would be exposed by the TDP.