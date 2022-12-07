Teacher shares photos of girl students with others, suspended in Asifabad

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A female teacher working with a government school in Babapur-Gangapur villages in Chintalamanepalli mandal was placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of duties. An order to this effect was issued by District Educational Officer Ashok on Tuesday evening.

According to the order, P Savitha, a school assistant of a high school in Babapur-Gangapur village was suspended for dereliction of duties, adverse attitude in the school and in view of smooth function of the institution. She was reportedly taking photographs and videos of the girl students and was sharing with unknown persons.

The teacher was alleged to have discussed consumption of liquor with students and was encouraging them to wear short dresses. She reportedly forced the students to speak to strangers over the phone, drawing the ire of the parents and student unions. Her acts were exposed when the unions staged a dharna demanding her suspension a few days back.