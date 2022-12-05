Kin of road accident victim end dharna in Asifabad

Sarpanch of the village Nerpalli Sunanda and some local public representatives held consultations with the agitating family members.

07:39 PM, Mon - 5 December 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Relatives of the four-year old girl who was crushed to death by a truck on Sunday continued their protest demanding compensation and action against the truck driver of the truck at Yapalguda village in Koutala mandal for the second day on Monday. They, however, withdrew the agitation when local public representatives assured them justice.

The family members of the child had put up a tent and blocked a road leading to Dabba, Bejjur mandal mandal, resulting in traffic coming to a standstill for 20 hours since Sunday night. They criticized officials for failing to prevent road accidents and not responding to the death of the child. A large number of policemen were deployed at the spot.

Sarpanch of the village Nerpalli Sunanda and some local public representatives held consultations with the agitating family members. They promised that all support would be extended to the family of the victim. They later brought the issue to the notice of Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa. It is learnt that the owner of the truck offered Rs 2.5 lakh as compensation and the legislator assured to cover the family under Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Vaishu Priya, the daughter of a daily wage earner died on the spot and her body was severed into two when a concrete-laden truck ran over her at Yapalguda on Sunday evening.

She was the daughter of daily wage earner couple Srikanth and Prathima from Koutala mandal centre. She was returning home after celebrating a festival at their grandparent’s home at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against the driver Mahesh of Rajasthan and investigations were taken up.