Four-year-old girl crushed to death by speeding truck in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Representational Image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A four-year-old girl died on the spot, with her body being severed into two, after a speeding concrete-laden truck ran over her at Yapalguda village in Koutala mandal on Sunday.

Her relatives, carrying the mutilated body, staged a sit-on on the road demanding compensation and action against the truck driver.

Koutala Inspector Budde Swamy said the victim, Durgam Vamshi Priya, daughter of daily wage earner Srikanth from Koutala mandal centre, was on her way to her grandmother’s home to celebrate Bonalu festival at the time of the mishap.

The truck was carrying concrete to Maharashtra, with the driver being reportedly in an inebriated condition. The rashly driven truck crushed the child to death on the spot, with the weight of the vehicle severing the body into two.

With the relatives protesting, police rushed to the spot and tried to pacify them. However, the protest went on till 9 pm.

A few days ago, dwellers of Chintalamanepalli mandal centre staged a dharna when a chicken was crushed to death after it came under the wheels of a truck. They blocked trucks for two hours and relented after the driver paid Rs.5,000 as compensation.