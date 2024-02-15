Revanth Reddy hands over appointment orders to Gurukul teachers

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said as promised to 30 lakh unemployed youth, the Congress government had taken up the recruitment process.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 15 February 2024, 07:22 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy handed over appointment orders to selected teachers in Gurukuls at the LB Stadium on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Revanth Reddy said as promised to 30 lakh unemployed youth, the Congress government had taken up the recruitment process.

On the lines of the UPSC, jobs would be filled in a transparent manner through the TSPSC. The Group I exam would be conducted soon, he said, adding that within 70 days of assuming power, the State government had taken up recruitment of 25,000 jobs.

The State government would soon take up teacher recruitment through a Mega DSC and provide education facilities at the doorsteps of all the poor, he said, also stating that all Gurukul schools would be brought under one umbrella.

All kinds of Gurukul schools would be set up on one campus sprawling over 20 acres, he said, adding that this would be taken up as a pilot project in Kodangal, with the same model to be replicated in all Assembly constituencies.

Officials were instructed to identify suitable places to establish the Gurukuls in all constituencies, he added.