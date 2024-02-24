OU Registrar clears the air around irregularities in promotions

The university’s reputation was at stake due to the spread of false information, Osmania University Registrar Prof P Laxminarayana said while addressing a press conference

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 07:18 PM

Hyderabad: Terming certain media reports on irregularities in promotions of senior professors as baseless, Osmania University Registrar Prof. P Laxminarayana on Saturday made it clear that every provision of the Supreme Court and High Court judgments, UGC rules and regulations, and State government GO No.15 were followed in the senior promotions.

The university’s reputation was at stake due to the spread of false information, he said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. The UGC Care list was amended as per the public notice issued by the UGC on September 16, 2019 and reminded that the selection committee considers the quality of research of the faculty rather than just the number of articles.

For senior professor promotions, he said, 10 years of experience as a professor is required along with 10 research papers publication and two PhDs awarded under their supervision in the review period.

Explaining the process involved in promotions, the OU Registrar said the Board of Studies (BoS) of the respective departments nominates a list of subject experts from other universities to the university. After approval of the list by the executive council, experts take part in the selection process.

Based on the eligibility, candidates will be called for interview by the panel comprising Vice Chancellor as chairman, Governor nominee, deans, heads of departments, social welfare representatives and subjects experts nominated by the BoS, he said, adding that selection list will be released based on the final decision given by the committee during the selection process.