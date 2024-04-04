Class X SSC exam students to be awarded extra marks for attempting Biology question

The move comes as the sixth question in section– II of the question paper comprising of three short answer questions with four marks each, deviated from the question paper blueprint. The add-on two marks are not grace marks and will be awarded only to those who had attempted and not to all students.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 4 April 2024, 03:17 PM

Hyderabad: Class X students who appeared for the recently concluded SSC Public Examinations have a reason to cheer. Students who attempted the sixth question in part-II Biology Science paper, as part of the Science examination will be awarded two add-on marks, School Education department on Wednesday said.

The question pertains to the Coleoptile experiment where students were asked to observe a diagram and answer subset of four questions carrying one mark each. Among four subset questions, the first and second question did not meet the stipulated academic standards.

“The questions are not wrong but they deviated from the question paper blueprint. The same issue has been raised by subject teachers during the video conference. After discussions with the subject experts, it has been decided to award two marks i.e., one each mark for two questions to those students who attempted them,” a senior official told ‘Telangana Today’.

Similarly, the DGE decided to give marks to the fifth question for which there were two correct answers. “Students will be given marks if they write any one of the two correct answers,” the official added.

The results of the Class X exams are expected to be announced on May 2 or 3.