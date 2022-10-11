| Teaching Hospitals Across Telangana To Take Up High End Surgeries Harish Rao

Teaching hospitals across Telangana to take up high-end surgeries: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:31 PM, Tue - 11 October 22

(File Photo) Teaching hospitals across Telangana will start conducting more number of cataract, trauma, ENT and cardiac surgeries, instead of referring patients to standalone specialty hospitals like Koti ENT Hospital and Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital in Mehdipatnam.

The district hospitals will also establish bariatric care centres to provide specialized care to patients suffering from morbid obesity.

In a review meeting of the teaching hospitals, Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday said all tertiary healthcare facilities in Telangana will have to take-up high-end surgeries and avoid referring large number of patients to government specialty hospitals.

To address the challenges of infection control in hospital setting, the teaching hospitals will now be equipped special air-samplers. The Health Minister urged senior health officials in teaching hospitals to work together to ensure there are no instances of infections among patients after they undergo life-saving surgeries in operation theaters.

Recently, the State government had allocated 800 senior residents to teaching hospitals. On an average, each government teaching hospital in Telangana has received at least 25 to 30 senior residents.

“Senior residents who have been assigned to work for a year at a teaching hospital must report to their duties at the earliest. Apart from this, nearly 2,000 PG medical students will also join medical duties in all the teaching hospitals,” Harish Rao said.

Senior health officials including Director of Medical Education (DME), Dr K Ramesh Reddy and others were present.