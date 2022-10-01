Telangana: Health officials serve notices to 48 private hospitals in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Sat - 1 October 22

Nizamabad: As part of the ongoing special drive aimed at ensuring quality healthcare services to people, district health officials served notices to as many as 48 private hospitals in the district for not complying with rules and for lacking basic amenities. A private hospital operating without registration was also seized by the officials during the drive.

The district health officials had conducted a week-long special drive between September 23 and 30 in the district, wherein about 145 hospitals were inspected.

Giving details of the special drive, District Medical and Health officer Dr M Sudharshan said about 48 private hospitals were found lacking basic amenities during the inspection and notices were served to them. He stated that hospital managements were asked to take measures to improve basic amenities failing which action would be initiated against them. A private hospital, Sree Om Clinic, which was operating without registration was seized, Dr Sudharshan said.

The health department is conducting inspections of government and private healthcare establishments including testing and diagnostic laboratories across Telangana. The special drive was taken up to see whether hospitals were extending proper services to the people or not, and whether they were following rules and regulations under Clinical Establishment Act. Action is being taken in case the patients records are not submitted to the District Health officials as well.