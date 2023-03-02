Team Galaxy crowned champions at Keystone Novice Arena Polo Cup

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Thu - 2 March 23

Hyderabad: The Team Galaxy emerged champions at the Keystone Novice Arena Polo Cup held at the Hyderabad Polo and Riding Club, Aziznagar, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Kaushik scored five while Vedant and Cecily Coors added three and one goal respectively as their side dominated over Team Dr Reddy for 9-6 victory in the summit clash. For Team Dr Reddy, Mohd Faisal scored four while Jameel netted two goals.

Later in the International Women’s International Arena Polo Cup match, USA got the better of India 8-6 to sail into the summit clash.

Results: Keystone Novice Arena Polo Cup: Team Galaxy 9 (Kaushik 5, Vedant 3, Cecily Coors 1) bt Team Dr Reddy 6 (Mohd Faisal 4, Jameel 2); International Women’s International Arena Polo Cup: USA bt India 8-6.