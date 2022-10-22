Team India meets Governor of Victoria Linda Dessau in Melbourne

During the meeting, Indian captain Rohit Sharma presented the Indian team jersey to the Linda Dessau AC.

Hyderabad: The Indian cricket team, which is in Melbourne to play their opening match of the T20 World Cup against Pakistan, met the Governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau, at Government House on Friday.

BCCI shared the video on its official Twitter handle:

In the video, players like Rishab Pant, KL Rahul, Yuzuvendra Chahal, and Harshal Patel can be seen having an interaction with the Governor. The cricketers also posed with the dignitaries present during the welcome reception.

The Governor of Victoria took to Instagram to share the pictures of the Indian team at the welcome reception.

“As the host city for the Indian National Cricket Team during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosting a welcome reception this afternoon at Government House for the players and support staff @t20worldcup @cgimelbourne,” read the caption.

Team India will face off Pakistan on 23 October at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

India’s squad for the world cup:

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.