Tech Tok: Tech giants stepping up their AI game

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Wed - 1 March 23

Hyderabad: The IT industry is constantly evolving. And with each new era of innovation and development, comes a new tech exemplar. Currently, it is OpenAI’s artificial intelligence-driven ChatGPT, a language model that is giving other tech giants a run for their money.

Now, what are other leading tech companies across the world doing in response to this phenomenon? To answer in simple words – everything they can.

After ChatGPT blew up; companies like Google, Meta, Baidu, and others quickly got to work and in just a matter of weeks announced their own AI chatbots. It is not that any of these companies haven’t thought of or were already working on AI tech. But it is the kind of reception OpenAI received that created such a sense of urgency.

This was clearly visible in Google’s rushed announcement of their AI tool Bard, a claim that the company’s own employees made after an incorrect answer by the chatbot resulted in a loss of around $100 billion off the firm’s market value. That said, Google currently is the leading search engine and its AI model in some way will have an edge over others, at least with the kind of vast data set it possesses.

Another major player in this AI race is Meta. In addition to building an A-team that will focus on their AI products, this company launched an AI platform LLaMA (Large Language Model Meta AI) that is designed to help researchers, scientists, and engineers to explore applications for AI.

On the other hand, Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk who initially backed OpenAI is now looking to have his own alternative to ChatGPT. According to reports, he approached AI researchers in recent weeks for a new research lab to develop an AI tool.

Hopping onto the AI wave, Snapchat’s parent company Snap has also rolled out an experimental chatbot feature dubbed ‘My AI’ running on GPT technology.

Much like Snap, riding on ChatGPT’s back is probably the smartest player in this race – Microsoft. The company’s search engine Bing is now powered by OpenAI’s chatbot and they recently increased its chat limit to 100 per day.

While the aforementioned are the frontrunners in this latest IT race, other players like Baidu and MOSS chatbot are also gearing up to embrace the AI wave.

TikTok banned in Canada, EU:

Woes of the popular short video platform TikTok seem to be never-ending as both Canada and the European Commission banned the app from government-issued devices. The Chinese app is also banned in India and the US as it is seen as a security threat and a risk to privacy for its users.

Netflix lowers prices:

Streaming giant Netflix cut subscription prices in more than 30 countries in an attempt to attract more subscribers. Countries in which subscription charges have been lowered include Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Croatia, Venezuela, Kenya, and Iran.

Unfortunately for those in India, the UK, and the US, there is no reduction in the price.

Nokia changes iconic logo:

Revamping their brand identity for the first time in over 60 years, Nokia on Sunday launched their new logo. With that, the Finnish telecom equipment maker flagged off their campaign where they are focusing on aggressive growth.

– Epsita Gunti with agency inputs