Tech Tok: Twitter, Apple lock horns

Enraged' Musk threatens to make an iPhone and Android rival

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:57 AM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: Ever since Elon Musk walked into Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters holding a sink, things have not been the same with the popular micro-blogging site. From sacking employees dramatically to Donald Trump’s return to the platform based on a poll – every day with Musk unfolds a new scenario.

The latest victim of his tweets is the American tech company Apple. Musk is now accusing Apple of benching advertisements on Twitter. “Do they hate free speech in America?” he asked.

Also Read Tech Tok: Tech giants on a firing spree

While Apple has not given any official statement, cutting down on ad expenditure does not come as a surprise, especially considering the volatile environment at Twitter.

However, one Jordan who says they “run social media advertising for Apple,” tweeted that the iPhone manufacturer slowed down their ad spending because of “(a) lack of engagement, mostly bot impressions (b) lack of trust in Twitter leadership.”

Musk further said that Apple threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store. Enraged by that and encouraged by American commentator Liz Wheeler, he declared that he would make an alternative phone if Google and Apple kick out Twitter from their app stores.

While Apple and its CEO Tim Cook are not as outspoken as Musk about the growing tension between the two companies, it cannot be said that the former will back down.

Tech News/ Products

Amazon Food, Academy to be shut in India

Yes, Amazon indeed had a food delivery line here in India. The tech giant started Amazon Food in May 2020 as a pilot project and their services were available only in Bengaluru.

However, as the company is cutting down its workforce ahead of the economic crisis, this ambitious project will cease to exist from December 29.

Apart from Amazon Food, their online education service Amazon Academy will also be discontinued in August 2023.

iPhone 14 wait time hits new peak

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max model smartphones are expected to have a wait time of around 37 days, according to reports. This delay is attributed to the unrest at the company’s key assembly plant in China’s Zhengzhou which is also known as the ‘iPhone City’.

As China experienced a new wave of Covid deaths, an abrupt lockdown was imposed which led to violent worker protests.



Ireland fines Meta 265 m euro

Irish data privacy regulator has imposed a 265 million euro (roughly Rs 2,250 crores) fine on Facebook’s parent company Meta. The penalty was a result of an April 2021 investigation into Facebook personal data which was made available online.

Ireland is Meta’s lead privacy regulator within the European Union, and the country has 13 more inquiries into the social media group.

Metaverse: Sony wearables to capture moves

Sony’s latest venture into the virtual and augmented reality-driven Metaverse is nothing short of a milestone.

Their new Mocopi system consists of six wearables that are supposed to be worn around the user’s wrists, ankles, head and hips. These will track the users’ moves and will be used to animate avatars inside the metaverse.

Priced at 49,500 Japanese yen, the product is expected to be launched in the Japan market in January 2023.

— Epsita Gunti with agency inputs