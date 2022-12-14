Tech Tok: Twitter badges and their significance

The different ‘badges’ being given out on the micro-blogging platform are the latest indicator of Twitter’s changing landscape

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Wed - 14 December 22

Blue ticks can be bought by anyone and accounts that had official label, will now get gold checkmark.

Hyderabad: Twitter is changing and there’s no denying that. The different ‘badges’ being given out on the micro-blogging platform are the latest indicator of Twitter’s changing landscape.

Last month, Elon Musk introduced a paid-for verification feature. One could simply pay $8 and get blue ticks, a symbol that signifies authenticity on the platform.

However, it appears to have been poorly planned and executed, as multiple fake profiles emerged on the platform. Accounts were impersonating Musk as well.

After creating such a ruckus, the feature was put on hold. Now with Twitter Blue, the feature is being re-introduced, only this time with a hiked fee of $11 for Apple users.

Before Musk, anyone who meets the criteria could apply for the blue tick for free. However, who receives the blue tick, was entirely at the discretion of the officials at Twitter which Musk believes is unfair. Hence, the introduction of paid-for blue ticks, the grey checkmark, and the recently introduced golden checkmark.

As mentioned, blue ticks can be bought by anyone. The accounts that previously had the official label or the grey checkmark, will now get a gold checkmark. It is being handed out only to some business accounts on Twitter, contrary to the earlier grey checkmark, which was given to politicians, influencers, news outlets, and others.

Now, the grey check mark won’t bear the ‘official’ status, but it will contain information about the country the account is affiliated with and it will be given only to select government accounts.

As the blue, gold, and grey colors take over the platform, one wonders if the move is truly to make Twitter free or just to confuse its users into believing so.

OnePlus introduces monitors

Chinese electronics manufacturer OnePlus will enter a new market vertical with its OnePlus Monitor X 27 and OnePlus Monitor E 24 in India. The devices will be on sale from December 15.

With a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 is a good fit for gamers. The E24 model has a 75 Hz refresh rate and Adaptive Sync technology, which allows for dynamic frame rate control.

Both monitors have a strong metal stand. The X 27 is priced at Rs 27,999 and the pricing of the E24 will be revealed soon.

Top crypto entrepreneur arrested

Some believe investing in cryptocurrency is an easy way to earn some extra bucks, others say it’s risky. The latest arrest of Sam Bankman-Fried, founder and CEO of FTX tilts the weighing scale in favor of the latter.

The former billionaire who ran the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges was criminally charged by US prosecutors and arrested in the Bahamas.

His company filed for bankruptcy in November after it struggled to raise money after traders withdrew around $6 billion from the platform in just 72 hours.

PlayStation announces discounts

PlayStation Plus recently announced a discount fee for users opting for a 12-month membership plan. PlayStation Plus Essential users will get 50 per cent off, PS Extra subscribers a 40 per cent discount and PlayStation Deluxe members are being offered 36 per cent off.

The offer which comes in as a year-end gift for gamers will be live from December 12 and be valid for availing till December 20.

— Epsita Gunti with agency inputs