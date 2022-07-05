Tech Tok: When AI meets human intelligence

Apple’s AirTag is designed to help people locate their personal belongings.

Artificial intelligence, when used by human intelligence, can have some interesting spin-offs, like what is being done using Apple’s latest location tracker device, AirTag, and what China’s ruling party is doing with AI-powered facial scans.

The AirTag controversy saw Irish actor and author Hannah Rose May claiming that she was tracked by an AirTag, after which Apple responded saying it was collaborating with law enforcement on AirTag-related inquiries. “AirTag was designed to help people locate their personal belongings, not to track people or another person’s property, and we condemn in the strongest possible terms any malicious use of our products,” Apple said in a statement after May tweeted that an AirTag was put on her to track her location by an unidentified person, who supposedly tracked her for two hours before she found out.

In China meanwhile, researchers developed a device to determine loyalty to the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) using facial scans. A short video uploaded to the Weibo account of the Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center on the device was later deleted, but a text summary is available on the Internet Archive. The device, it said, uses AI to extract and integrate facial expressions, EEG readings and skin conductivity to ascertain concentration, recognition and mastery of ideological and political education. It also relies on ‘emotionally intelligent computing’ to measure to what extent subjects ‘feel grateful to the CCP, do as it tells them and follow its lead’.

Tesla cars can now scan for potholes

Electric vehicle company Tesla has confirmed that its vehicles can now scan for rough roads, like potholes, to help avoid damage by adjusting the suspension. Tesla Adaptive Suspension will now adjust ride height for an upcoming rough road section. This adjustment may occur at various locations, subject to availability, as the vehicle downloads rough road map data generated by Tesla vehicles. This is the first confirmation of the Tesla vehicle fleet scanning the roads to evaluate its conditions. This feature is only going to be available in Tesla vehicles with adaptive suspension, like the new Model S and Model X

Apple Watch Series 8 likely to have larger display

Apple, all set to launch a set of new iPhones and watches in September, may unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 with a bigger 1.99-inch display. In October last year, analyst Ross Young suggested that the Apple Watch Series 8 could come in three display sizes, reports MacRumors. Now, responding to a query about the rumour on Twitter, Young claims that the additional display size joining the Apple Watch lineup will be 1.99-inches in size diagonally. A 1.99-inch Apple Watch display size compares to 1.691-inches on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 now available in India

Tech giant Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its new Surface Laptop Go 2 is now available in India for consumers and businesses. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 with 8GB 128GB storage will be available for Rs 73,999 and the 8GB 256GB variant for Rs 80,999 for consumers. Meanwhile, the laptop with 4GB 128GB, 8GB 128GB, 8GB 256GB and 16GB 256GB storage will be available for Rs 79,090, Rs 85,590, Rs 91,690 and Rs 1,04,590, respectively, for businesses.

