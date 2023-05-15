Techie dies in accident in Hyderabad while searching destination on phone

The accident occurred on PVNR Expressway when the trio on their motorbike was returning after realizing that they were heading in the wrong direction

Hyderabad: A software engineer was killed and his two friends were injured in a road accident in Hyderabad while trying to search their destination on Google map after they had lost their way.

MHNVS Charan (22), working for a leading IT firm at Pocharam, was killed in the accident which occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. He was riding the vehicle with his two friends riding pillion.

Hailing from a village in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh, Charan was employed at a leading IT firm in Pocharam on the outskirts of Hyderabad. He along with his friends was staying at a township nearby. On the weekend, nine friends on three motorbikes had come to the city.

According to police, the trio went to see the new Secretariat and recently installed statue of Ambedkar. After spending some time at Tank Bund, they decided to go to Cable Bridge. Since they were not familiar with the city, they opened Google maps on their phones to reach the destination. Charan headed towards Mehdipatnam and took the PVNR Expressway without apparently realizing that two-wheelers were prohibited on this stretch.

After covering two to three kilometers on the Expressway, the trio realized that they were heading in the wrong direction. Charan turned his bike to get down through a ramp at Pillar Number 82. However, a car hit the bike.

Charan sustained critical injuries and was shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed on Sunday. His two other friends sustained minor injuries.

The 11.6 km long PVNR Expressway was built to provide better connectivity to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Shamshabad on the city outskirts. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers and heavy vehicles are not allowed on this stretch.