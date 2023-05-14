Hyderabad: Attapur police conduct counselling for rowdy sheeters

Station House Officer, Attapur police station, P Yadagiri, who interacted with the rowdy sheeters asked them not to indulge in criminal activities

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:45 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Hyderabad: The Attapur police conducted counselling program for the persons against whom rowdy sheets are maintained at the police station.

Station House Officer, Attapur police station, P Yadagiri, who interacted with the rowdy sheeters asked them not to indulge in criminal activities. He asked them to be present at their houses whenever the police patrol vehicles come for checking during the night.

The SHO warned of invoking PD Act against the rowdy sheeters if they are found involved in any criminal activities or any complaints about harassment, bodily offences or property offences are made against them by victims.

During the counselling, the sub inspectors and other staff were present.

