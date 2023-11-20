| Techie Dies Of Heart Attack As India Loses To Australia In World Cup Final

Tirupati: Techie dies of heart attack as India loses to Australia in World Cup final

In a tragic incident, a hardcore fan of team India died after suffering a heart attack as he was unable to cope with the defeat against Australia in the World Cup final.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:53 PM, Mon - 20 November 23

Jyothi Kumar Yadav

Hyderabad: Team India’s loss to Australia in the final of the World Cup 2023, held at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, has left cricket fans across the country disappointed and heartbroken.

In a tragic incident, a hardcore fan of team India died after suffering a heart attack as he was unable to cope with the defeat against Australia in the final.

Also Read Australia lift sixth ODI world cup title

Jyothi Kumar Yadav, 32, a software engineer from Durgasamudram in Tirupati was deeply affected after watching the visuals of Rohit Sharma in tears following the teams defeat, suffered a sudden heart attack and collapsed. Though his friends rushed him to the hospital in Tirupati, doctors announced him dead on arrival.

Reports suggest that Jyothi Kumar was supposed to get married soon.