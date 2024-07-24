Technical team preparing second and third pumps of Sitarama project for trial run

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that the main canal works of the project would be completed by July 30 and work was going on war footing to supply irrigation water through Enkur canal (18L).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 06:41 PM

Technical team is preparing the second and third pumps of Sitarama project for trial run in Khammam district.

Khammam: Works related to trial run of Sitarama project pumps at the second pump house at Pusugudem on July 30 and in the third pump house at Kamalapuram on August 9 commenced.

Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that the main canal works of the project would be completed by July 30 and work was going on war footing to supply irrigation water through Enkur canal (18L).

The contractors and sub-contractors who have undertaken the project construction works have not made payments as per the agreements made with the technical firms of China. As a result the engineers of the firms have not visited the project even once in the last two years.

For the past two months efforts were made for the visa approval of the Chinese technical team by coordinating with the Indian and Chinese embassy officials. An engineer has arrived in the district and another three would arrive here in a couple of days, the minister said.

Nageswara Rao said that GSPL India Transco Ltd. (GITL) gas pipelines were crossing the canal at 18L distribution canal. Telangana chief secretary and chief secretaries of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat were urged to complete the GITL gas pipelines as soon as possible.

As per the plan Wyra link canal works would be completed at the earliest and Godavari waters would be lifted to the Wyra Reservoir during this monsoon and the NSP ayacut would be stabilised, the minister added.