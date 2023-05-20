TechnipFMC to set up software global delivery centre in Hyderabad

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industry. It delivers fully integrated projects, products and services.
Hyderabad: TechnipFMC, a French American Oil will be setting up its software global Delivery Centre and Precision Engineering Manufacturing facility in Hyderabad with a investment of over Rs.1,250 crore.
“Delighted to announce that @TechnipFMC, a French American Oil and Gas giant selects Hyderabad as a key hub for their software Global Delivery Center & Precision Engineering Manufacturing Facility, creating 2,500 jobs in engineering and 1,000 jobs in the manufacturing facility,” Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday.
“The investment of over $150M (Rs. 1,250 Crores) with an export value of $650M (Rs. 5,400 Crores), is a major boost to Hyderabad and a testimony to the city’s potential,” he added.