Gig workers welcome KT Rama Rao’s push to protect their interests

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:48 PM, Thu - 4 May 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers union (TGPWU) welcomed the recent push made by IT and Industries Minister, KT Rama Rao to protect the interests of gig workers and also frame a unique model that would nurture gig economy and its workers in Telangana and set an example for other States to emulate.

The union urged the State government to provide economic and social security to gig workers. “Telangana can set an example for other Indian States by securing social and economic security of gig workers. There is also a need for stricter laws to regulate aggregator companies,” said Shaik Salauddin, founder president, Telangana Gig and Platform Workers union (TGPWU).

The union sought provisions for PF, employment injury benefits, housing, educational schemes for children, skill upgradation of workers, and funeral assistance for gig workers in Telangana.

“App-based workers from online platforms must be insured. As suggested by the Minister, there is a need for having tripartite agreements between gig workers, e-commerce and marketing vendors. A special levy on each transaction, which will act as a Social Security Fund for gig and platform workers, must be introduced,” Salauddin said.

