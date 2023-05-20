AlliantGroup to create 9000 jobs in Hyderabad BFSI sector

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:00 AM, Sat - 20 May 23

Hyderabad: AlliantGroup, a powerhouse in consulting and financial services, is going to rev up the Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) sector of Hyderabad in a big way by adding 9,000 new jobs, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao announced on Saturday.

The Minister said this was a huge boost to the Telangana and India BFSI sector. After meeting Alliant Group CEO Dhaval Jadhav, the Minister tweeted: “Met with the very dynamic & exuberant Dhaval Jadav, CEO of Alliant in Houston today, who shared a great news after our discussion.”

AlliantGroup, a powerhouse in consulting and financial services, is going to rev up BFSI sector of Hyderabad in a big way by adding 9,000 new jobs, he said.

“Great opportunity for youth in the areas of Tax, Accounting, Audit Services and core IT technologies as well. Alliant’s decision once again exemplifies the unwavering trust and confidence that the BFSI industry has placed in the city,” he added.