Teen builds app to teach robotics

Hyderabad: The Internet is a treasure trove of information and yet majority of us have not been able to crack the code of using it properly. But a young Aarav Garg seems to have got it right. Through self-learning via the internet, he is now an innovator, programmer, entrepreneur, writer, tech geek and a robotic expert.

At the tender age of 10, this wonder boy built his first robot – the line follower, the kind that is used in the logistics space. And in six years, he has done it all — built over four to five robots, runs a YouTube channel, and has recently launched a digital magazine and technology app.

“When I was in Class V, I was introduced to the world of programming language. Although we were only taught basics, I went back home and started researching on the Internet about the different programming languages and have self-learnt all of them such as Java, HTML, Python and others. Then, I got interested in robotics and within a month, I built my first robot and this was possible due to YouTube videos and articles online,” says Aarav, who completed Class 10 from Sister Nivedita School and is currently pursuing his Class 11 from FIITJEE.

In the course of developing these robots, Aarav realised that not everyone has access to the right information. So, he started his own YouTube channel and also started writing articles that provides information on how to build robots. His channel — TechNuttiez — has over 1,20,000 views and his overall views for his articles and videos crossed 7 lakh.

Apart from robots, this youngster also developed a pocket weather station which is a handheld device that provides accurate weather prediction. He recently showcased this innovation to Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao and Aarav has termed the meeting as ‘fantastic and awe-inspiring’. He also delivered two TEDx talks in 2021 and has spoken at various world summits including one at Aditya Birla Group. However, the story is not over yet! Aarav wanted to combine all of the knowledge he gained so far and in 2021 he incorporated his startup called TechNuttiez to educate youth – especially high school students and undergraduates.

The startup’s first product was a digital magazine, which is a monthly magazine on all things tech. And recently, he launched an app – also developed by him – that provides tech enthusiasts access to all contents related to robotics. Interested students can also contribute to the app by sending their projects. “My parents are from a non-tech background. My mother, Pallavi Garg, is a writer, blogger and author and my father, Pankaj Kumar Garg, works for a private pharma company. However, they have been highly supportive of my choices,” says Aarav.

