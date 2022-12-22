| Mandaviya Apologises For Misleading Parliament On Bulk Drug Park To Hyderabad

Mansukh Mandaviya has admitted to have mistakenly stated in the Lok Sabha that the Centre allotted a bulk drug park to Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:50 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has admitted to have mistakenly stated in the Lok Sabha that the Centre allotted a bulk drug park to Hyderabad and that Rs.1,000 crore was sanctioned for its establishment.

He apologised for the same in a letter written in response to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi raising objections for misleading the House.

In response to a question raised by BRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao on bulk drug parks, Mandaviya had given contradictory statements.

The Minister, in a written reply, had stated that three States – Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh – were allotted the bulk drug parks.

However, in his oral reply, he had claimed that the Centre had approved a bulk drug park to Hyderabad as well.

Raising objections for the same, the BRS had proposed to introduce a privilege motion against the union Minister.

However, the party leadership decided to initially take up the issue with Mandaviya, who responded positively and decided to correct his statement in the House.