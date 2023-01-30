BRS likely to boycott President’s address in Parliament

BRS is likely to boycott President Draupadi Murmu's address to the joint sitting of the Parliament on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:38 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: The BRS is likely to boycott President Draupadi Murmu‘s address to the joint sitting of the Parliament on Tuesday to lodge its protest against the union government over various issues.

The party is also said to have reached out to other opposition parties who are expected to join it in the protest. The party will also take up different issues in the Parliament every day and stage different forms of protest if the Centre refuses to discuss on the issues.

As per instructions of party President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, BRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao raised several issues during the All Party meeting held in Delhi on Monday, ahead of the Parliament session scheduled to commence on Tuesday.

The BRS raised the issue of conduct of Governors in Telangana and several other States, and demanded a discussion on the issue. The BRS Parliamentary Party expressed concern over the State government being forced to take legal course, with the Governor not approving the State budget.

“Considering the Constitutional obligations of the State government to present the State budget, the Governor was trying to put the State government in a tricky situation,” Keshava Rao said. The DMK, the Left parties and other political parties too supported the demand and sought a discussion in the Parliament on the issue

The BRS along with the Opposition parties also raised the Adani issue, seeking a discussion on the issue. The party Parliament members also made a fresh demand for passage of the bill to ensure women reservation in the legislatures. The BRS also extended its support for the demand to conduct a nation-wide caste-based economic census to assess the prevailing conditions and ensure justice to the weaker sections who are lagging behind on socio-economic indicators.

The BRS insisted for discussion on issues like unemployment, price rise, and the Centre’s refusal to share cess revenue with the States among other issues. The party MPs also demanded for discussion on the BJP government’s promises to double farmers’ income and give legal sanctity to Minimum Support Price. However, the union government maintained that it was willing to discuss every matter allowed by rules and sought their cooperation.

The BRS will also raise issues pertaining to the State as well as expose the Centre’s anti-people policies and confining the Parliament session to pass the bills ignoring people’s issues. The party has decided to raise issues pertaining to the Centre’s failure to observe co-operative federalism.