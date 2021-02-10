Telangana: 18 year old gang-raped in Peddapalli

Though the incident took place on January 24, it came to light only on Monday when a complaint was lodged with the State Women’s Commission.

Peddapalli: The alleged gang-rape of an 18-year-old girl from Odisha, working in a brick kiln unit near Goudeddipet in Peddapalli mandal, has created a flutter in the district. Though the incident took place on January 24, it came to light only on Monday when a complaint was lodged with the State Women’s Commission by middlemen who had arranged for her employment at the unit.

According to the district officials, Bhaskar, who runs the brick kiln unit, brought 20 labourers from Polmanda Rengedi in Balangir district of Odisha last month with the help of Dhara and Kailash, the mediators.

The 18-year-old girl along with her husband also came here to work in the unit. On January 24, she was reportedly raped by five persons including the owner of the unit.

Upset by the incident, the couple tried to escape the same day. The workers, however, found them near Ramagundam railway station and brought them back to the unit. On Monday, the girl informed the middlemen in Odisha about the gang-rape, who in turn lodged a complaint with Telangana State Women’s Commission over phone.

Immediately responding to the complaint, the commission instructed district administration to probe the matter. Based on the commission’s directions, Women and Child Welfare officer Suguna along with police visited the unit on Monday night, but couldn’t find the couple. They were informed by the owner and other workers that the couple had left the unit.

Sakhi centre administrator Swapna along with police again visited the unit on Tuesday when some labourers complained that they were being forcibly detained in the unit by the owner. Subsequently, the labourers were brought to the District Collectorate and produced before collector S Sangeetha, who instructed RDO Shankar to provide shelter to the workers till the investigation was completed.

The labourers informed the RDO that a girl informed them that she was raped by the unit owner and four others 10 days ago. While the male labourers were lodged in a function hall, the women were provided shelter at the Sakhi centre.

Peddapalli SI Rajesh said a missing case has been registered based on the complaint filed by the relatives of the missing couple and investigations are on.

