Telangana: 20 sheep die in street dog attack in Nirmal

Street dogs attacked a herd of sheep resulting in the death of 20 sheep and injuries to five sheep.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:18 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

File Photo

Nirmal: Twenty sheep died after a pack of street dogs attacked them at Ambaripet village in Kaddampeddur mandal on Sunday.

A herd of sheep belong to Kondaveni Komuraiah was attacked by the street dogs around 2.30 am, resulting in the death of 20 sheep and injuries to five sheep. Komuraiah said the injured sheep were critical. He said that each sheep costs over Rs 50,000.

Locals said the menace of street dogs had become a cause for concern. They requested the officials concerned to take steps to address it.