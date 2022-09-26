Telangana: 30 sheep killed by lightning in Sircilla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:23 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: About 30 sheep were killed by lightning in Ramannapalli of Thangallapalli mandal on Monday.

Sheep owned by shepherds Nakka Parshaiah and Neelam Chandraiah were struck by lightning while they were grazing near Bodagutta in the outskirts of the village. Akhil Bharatha Yadava Mahasabha district president AT Yadav and Yadava Hakkula Porata Samithi state general secretary Asari Balaraj Yadav demanded that the government provide compensation to the sheep owners.

Responding to the incident, TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar asked the district administration to take necessary steps to help the shepherds.