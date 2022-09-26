Monday, Sep 26, 2022
Home | Rajanna Sircilla | Telangana 30 Sheep Killed By Lightning In Sircilla

Telangana: 30 sheep killed by lightning in Sircilla

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 09:23 PM, Mon - 26 September 22
Telangana: 30 sheep killed by lightning in Sircilla
Representational Image

Rajanna-Sircilla: About 30 sheep were killed by lightning in Ramannapalli of Thangallapalli mandal on Monday.

Sheep owned by shepherds Nakka Parshaiah and Neelam Chandraiah were struck by lightning while they were grazing near Bodagutta in the outskirts of the village. Akhil Bharatha Yadava Mahasabha district president AT Yadav and Yadava Hakkula Porata Samithi state general secretary Asari Balaraj Yadav demanded that the government provide compensation to the sheep owners.

Responding to the incident, TS Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar asked the district administration to take necessary steps to help the shepherds.

Related News

Latest News