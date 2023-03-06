| Telangana 36 Year Old Doctor Tries To Kill Self In Nirmal

Nirmal: A 36-year-old woman doctor is battling for her life after she allegedly attempted to kill herself by slitting her throat at AN Reddy Colony here on Monday.

Police could not say why she chose to slit her throat. It was said that Dr Beena, working in Balaji ENT Hospital here hails from Visakhapatnam and her husband is in the United States of America.

Dr Beena cut her throat with a knife when she was alone. However, some neighbors noticed her in a pool of blood and rushed her to a hospital. Her condition is stated to be critical. She migrated to Nirmal a few years back.

Investigation is on.