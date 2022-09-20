Telangana: 41 students fall ill due to food poisoning in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:00 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: As many as 41 students fell ill due to food poison at a minority residential school at Gannaram village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Monday night. Their condition is safe and improving, authorities said. Students suffered from nausea and diarrhea after dinner at around 10 pm. They were admitted to a private hospital in Kaghaznagar. They reportedly had food in which some bugs were found due to negligence of chefs. Students expressed concern over the unhygienic environs in the kitchen and callous attitude of authorities concerned in cooking the food.

Meanwhile, student unions and leaders of various political parties visited the school and demanded that the authorities take steps to provide quality food to inmates of the institution and prevent recurrence of similar incidents in future. They said that food-poisoning instances became a daily affair, affecting the learning process and leaving the lives of the students at stake.

Additional Collector Chahat Bajpai inspected the school and inquired into the incident on Tuesday. She told pressmen that steps would be taken to take stringent action against officials responsible for the food contamination. Earlier, leaders of student unions and parents of the students prevented the additional collector when she was leaving the institution. They, however, withdrew their protest after she assured them to focus on the menace. On the other hand, parents took around 200 students from the school to their homes fearing they would be hospitalized if they continued to study in the institution. They regretted that the authorities were showing negligence in administering the school.