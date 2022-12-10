Telangana: 42 more schools to impart vocational education

As part of Samagra Shiksha, vocational courses are being offered in 292 government and local body schools in the State.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 10:46 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

As part of Samagra Shiksha, vocational courses are being offered in 292 government and local body schools in the State.

Hyderabad: In addition to regular academics, students of more government and local body schools will be imparted vocational skills from this academic year.

The School Education department has decided to implement vocational education in 42 government and local body schools in the State as part of Samagra Shiksha. Presently, vocational education is being offered in 292 government and local body schools in the State.

A total of nine courses including Electronics & H/W, IT-ITeS, Apparels, Agriculture, Plumbing, Beauty and Wellness, Automotive, Physical Education, and Tourism and Hospitality, are being introduced as part of the vocational education.

However, only two courses will be offered in each of these 42 schools. For a case in point, the Government High School (Boys) in Edibazar will offer courses in IT-ITEs and Automotive. Upon completion of these courses, students could look forward to get into the job role of domestic data entry operator and auto service technician level-III respectively.

These courses are offered for students of Class IX and X and they can pursue any one of them. Apart from hands-on training, students have to appear for the examinations which will be conducted by the Directorate of Government Examinations.

“In these new schools, it will be implemented at Class IX which will be continued in the Class X as well,” an official said.

To ensure quality training is extended to students, the programmes will be implemented by Vocational Training Partners (VTPs) who are affiliated members of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC). The process of identification of the VTPs and School allocation has already been done at the State level in coordination with the NSDC. These VTPs will recruit vocational trainers and induct them in the schools for conducting the vocational classes from this academic year.

All the district educational officers have been instructed to inform the school heads about the implementation of the vocational education. They were also asked to monitor and support the implementation of vocational education in 42 new schools.