Telangana: 5 minutes of grace time for students appearing for Inter Supplementary Exams

Students appearing for first-year examination will be allowed into centres till 9.05 am while the exam commences at 9 am.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 May 2024, 06:24 PM

Hyderabad: One-minute late norm has been relaxed for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Exams (IPASE) commencing Friday. Students will be given five minutes of grace time to enter the centres.

Students appearing for first-year examination will be allowed into centres till 9.05 am while the exam commences at 9 am. Similarly, candidates will be permitted till 2.35 pm for the second-year exams that will be conducted from 2.30 pm.

“The TSBIE relaxed one minute late norm for the IPE March and the same will be extended to supplementary exams. Only five minutes of grace time will be given to students,” said a senior official of TS BIE.

A total of 4.6 lakh first and second-year students registered for the examinations are scheduled to be held from May 24 to June 3 with first year exams in the morning session from 9 am to 12 noon and second-year exams from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Nearly 900 centres have been arranged across the State for smooth conduct of the exams.

Students have been advised to reach at least one hour prior to the commencement of the examination. Hall tickets have already been uploaded on the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in and students can download the same.

Candidates were asked to check correctness of photo, signature, name, medium, subject appearing etc., indicated in the hall tickets. If any discrepancy is observed in the hall ticket it has to be brought to the notice of the college principal or district intermediate education officer concerned immediately and get it corrected.

The chief superintendents of centres were already instructed to allow students who downloaded hall tickets to appear for the exams even without the principal’s signature on hall ticket.

Meanwhile, city police imposed the 144 section prohibiting assembly of persons around all IPASE centres in the city. As per the order issued by Mann, the 144 section will be in force from 6 am on May 24 to 6 am on June 4. Any person violating the order will be liable for prosecution under section 144 Cr. PC.