Telangana Inter results likely on April 22

According to official sources, results are mostly expected at 11 am on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 06:30 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) will probably announce the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results on Monday or Tuesday. According to official sources, results are mostly expected at 11 am on Monday.

“The evaluation of the answer scripts has been completed along with the processing of the result. The Centre for Good Governance is testing the result before it is released. The Board is planning to announce either on Monday or Tuesday. The date has not been finalized,” a senior official said.

A total of 9,80,978 including 4,78,718 first and 5,02,260 second year students registered for the examinations that were conducted from February 28 to March 19. The evaluation of answer scripts was carried out in four spells at 16 spot evaluation camps constituted across the State.