Telangana BIE declares inter supplementary exams results

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Friday declared results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2023 results.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:20 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Friday declared results of the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2023 results with 46 per cent out of 1,29,494 second-year candidates who appeared for general exams, having passed.

With this cumulative percentage of passes in the second-year general stream stood at 78 with a total of 3,25,253 students clearing the exams this year. Results have been made available on the website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/ and https://results.cgg.gov.in/

In the general streams, girls recorded 51 per cent out of 51,089 and boys secured 43 per cent passes out of 78,405 who appeared for the second-year exams.

As for second-year vocational streams, the pass percentage stood at 60 while 11,013 candidates took the exams. The cumulative pass percentage in the second-year vocational programmes went up to 80, two per cent more than the last year.

For the first-year general exams, 2,52,055 students appeared and 63 per cent passed. Similarly, 18,697 candidates took vocational exams and 55 per cent cleared them.

Students can download and take a colour printout of the online memorandum of marks from the Board’s website. The discrepancies, if any, found in the online memorandum of marks should be brought to the notice of Board through principals concerned or mail to helpdesk: helpdesk-ietelangana.gov.in within 10 days of publication of results.

Candidates who wish to apply for recounting or re-verification cum the scanned copy of valued answer script have to pay Rs.100 per paper and Rs.600 per paper respectively through the BIE website between July 8 and 12.