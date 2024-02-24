TSBIE invites online applications from colleges for extension of provisional affiliation

The last date for submission of online applications without a late fee is March 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 February 2024, 07:58 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday released a notification inviting online applications from junior colleges for extension of provisional affiliation for the academic year 2024-25.

While submitting proposals for provisional affiliation and sanction of additional sections, if any, the managements have been asked to ensure that FDR, registered lease deed of the building and playground, fire safety certificate/fire NoC, sanitary and structural soundness certificates among others are in force for the period for which extension is being sought.

The last date for submission of online applications without a late fee is March 31. With a late fee of Rs.1,000 and Rs.5,000, the application can be submitted up to April 7 and 14 respectively.

Applications will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs.10,000, Rs.15,000 and Rs.20,000 up to April 21, 28 and May 5 respectively. More details have been made available on the Board’s website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/.