Telangana: 860 seats in B.Sc allied health sciences to be available from this academic year

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:24 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: For the first in Telangana, the State government on Tuesday has permitted government teaching hospitals to start conducting B.Sc courses in allied health sciences with an intake capacity of 860 seats from this academic year 2022-23.

The State government has issue Essentiality Certificate/ No Objection Certificate for starting first year B.Sc allied health technical courses in nine Government medical colleges. The KNR University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), Warangal will take necessary measures to come-up with a frame work and fill-up the 860 B.Sc Allied Health courses.

The hospital-wise break-up of the 860 seats include Gandhi Hospital (150); Osmania General Hospital (210); Kakatiya Medical College (130); RIMS, Adilabad (60); Government Medical College Nizamabad (110); Government Medical College, Siddipet (50); Government Medical College, Nalgonda (40); Government Medical College, Suryapet (40) and Government Medical College, Mahabubnagar (70).

The courses that will be offered include Anaesthesia Technology, Operation Theatre Technology, Respiratory Therapy Technology, Renal Dialysis Technology, Neuroscience Technology, Critical care Technology, Radiology and Imaging Technology, Audiology and Speech Therapy, Medical Records Sciences, Optometric Technology, Critical Care, Cardiac and Cardiovascular Technology.