Telangana has highest medical seats for one lakh population in the country

For a population of roughly 3.51 crore, a total of 6690 MBBS seats are available in Telangana, which is the highest ratio of medical seats for one lakh population in the country.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:38 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: In a major milestone in the field of medical education, Telangana State now has 19 MBBS medical seats for one lakh population, which is the highest in the country. For a population of roughly 3.51 crore, a total of 6690 MBBS seats are available in Telangana, which is the highest ratio of medical seats for one lakh population in the country.

Coming in close second is Karnataka, which has 17.91 MBBS seats for a lakh population followed by Tamil Nadu at 15.35 and Gujarat at 10.67 medical seats for a population of one lakh.

The fifth place is occupied by Maharashtra, which has 8.9 MBBS medical seats while Andhra Pradesh has 6.60 medical seats for one lakh population. Uttar Pradesh, with a population of 20 crore has 4.58 MBBS medical seats for a population of one lakh.

“It’s due to the vision and proactive measures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that Telangana now leads in having a large number of MBBS seats for one lakh population. Apart from 6, 690 medical, Telangana state also has 2, 544 PG seats, which is the second highest in the country,” State Health Minister, T Harish Rao on Tuesday, said.

Comparative study with the population of the different states Telangana has the highest number of MBBS Seats for one lakh population.

Telangana: 19

Karnataka: 17.91

Tamilnadu: 15.35

Gujarat: 10.67

Maharashtra: 8.9

Andhra Pradesh: 6.60

Uttar Pradesh: 4.58