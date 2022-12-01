Telangana: 90 students take admissions in Mancherial Medical College

90 students out of the allotted intake of 100 seats took admissions into MBBS course first year at the newly created Mancherial Medical College

Certificates of students being verified by authorities of government medical colleges in Mancherial on Thursday

Mancherial: As many as 90 students out of the allotted intake of 100 seats took admissions into MBBS course first year at the newly created Mancherial Government Medical College. The process of admissions into the first year ended on Thursday.

College Principal Dr D Suleman said eight seats out of the national quota of 15 and 82 seats as against 85 of the State quota were filled up so far. Verification of certificates was carried out and ID cards were given to the students. Classes were likely to begin from December 5, he said.

The college, one of the eight such facilities sanctioned in eight districts, would as of now operate from temporary structures built in the existing agriculture marketyard at Ramnagar in the district headquarters.

The estimated cost of the work was Rs.14 crore. The college has an intake of 150 seats per annum and is equipped with a 330-bed government general hospital.

According to college authorities, the institution has 48 teachers including professors as against the sanctioned strength of 54 to teach anatomy, physiology and biochemistry subjects. It was recently provided with 42 senior residents who would discharge duties at the institution. As many as 148 staffers including sanitation workers were recruited on the basis of outsourcing by an agency for the college.

Students expressed happiness to have found a medical college in the district headquarters. They said that they now no longer needed to migrate to Hyderabad, Karimnagar, Warangal or other cities to pursue medicine and thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for sanctioning the institution to the district.

The National Medical Commission (NMC), formerly known as Medical Council of India (MCI) gave its nod to the college to fill up 100 seats as against 150 seats into the first year of MBBS course.