Telangana a success story in power sector: Harish Rao

Rs 11,046 crore allocated for the energy sector for 2021-22, against Rs 10,415.88 crore last year

Hyderabad: Telangana is the only State to provide 24-hour uninterrupted power supply to all sectors. This is an achievement, which has been acknowledged even by opponents, said Finance Minister T Harish Rao.

Harish announced an allocation of Rs 11,046 crore for the energy sector for 2021-22, against Rs 10,415.88 crore last year.

He said Telangana is a success story in the field of electricity. “This is an irrefutable reality. The success achieved in the sector is a result of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s dedication, hard work of electricity staff and the efficient supervision of officers,” he said.

Harish said power demand had phenomenally increased in the State. In consonance with this, electricity is being supplied efficiently to meet the growing demand. Power cuts, crop holidays, power holidays are gone. There is no place for them in Telangana anymore.

Along with the agriculture sector, 24-hour uninterrupted power supply is being ensured to all the sectors. The per capita power consumption of the State increased from 1,110 units at the time of the State formation to 2,071 units by 2020-2021.

Telangana stands first in terms of per capita electricity consumption in the country. It is an indicator of development and reflects the progress of the State.

Earlier, the peak demand in 23 districts of united Andhra Pradesh was 13,162 MW. Now, the peak demand in Telangana itself is 13,468 MW.

The 1080 MW Bhadradri power plant built by government at a brisk pace is ready for commissioning. Yadadri power plant construction works are also in progress at a good pace, he said.