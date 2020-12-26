Telangana: Accident claims two lives on Rajiv Rahadari

The victims were identified as Peddoju Ramesh (27) and his brother-in-law Kanukula Sagara Chary (28), both natives of Warangal district

By | Published: 12:23 pm

Siddipet: Two persons were killed in a road accident on Rajiv Rahadari at Kondapak bus stage in the early hours of Saturday.

The victims were identified as Peddoju Ramesh (27) and his brother-in-law Kanukula Sagara Chary (28), both natives of Warangal district, but Sagara Chary was residing in Uppal. They were proceeding towards Karimnagar on a two-wheeler when a speeding lorry mowed down them.

The death was instant for Ramesh while Sagar Chary died an hour later after he was shifted to a hospital. Kondapak Police have registered a case.

The bodies have been shifted to Government Hospital Siddipet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .