Telangana: Action initiated against HM and deputy warden over a student’s death in Kothapally

A show-cause notice, by framing of charges, was issued to the headmaster P Narasimha Rao while the deputy warden B Hari Krishna was placed under suspension based on a preliminary report

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 August 2024, 08:16 PM

Representational Image

Kothagudem: Bhadrachalam ITDA project officer B Rahul informed that action against the headmaster and deputy warden of Tribal Ashram High School in Kothapally of Dummugudem mandal in the district was initiated in connection with the death of a student.

It might be noted that an eighth class student Kunja Deepak (13) died while three others Kunja Anil, K Karthik and K Jaswanth- all studying at the school- were injured when an auto rickshaw in which they were travelling met with an accident at Thunikicheruvu in the mandal on Saturday.

The boys were going to their native village from the school without prior permission. A show-cause notice, by framing of charges, was issued to the headmaster P Narasimha Rao while the deputy warden B Hari Krishna was placed under suspension based on a preliminary report that found the duo failed to monitor the institution, said a statement.