Telangana: Adivasis gear up for Nagoba Jatara

Adilabad: Adivasis are gearing up to celebrate Nagoba Jatara, an important annual religious affair of the Mesram clan, at the ancient Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal from February 11 to 15. The event is known for a host of unique eco-friendly traditions and customs. It sees the largest congregation of ethnic tribes from not only Telangana, but also from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Mahapuja on Thursday night

Members of the Mesram clan arrived at Keslapur village on February 7. Since then, they have been camping under sacred banyan trees as a prelude to the famous Nagoba Jatara. They would stay there for four days as a customary tradition. They then reach the temple of Nagoba and perform special prayers, known as Maha Puja in the night of Thursday to kick start the fair, according to organisers.

Traditionally, the tribal clan uses pots and various utensils made of clay and molded by a family of potters at Sirikonda mandal centre in the rituals. For instance, they fetch water in the pots from a holy pond situated near the temple of Nagoba and consecrate Naivedyam or offering to the presiding deity by cooking it on these pots. They have been engaging Guggilla Swamy for making the pots and pans, diyas, etc.,

Water from Godavari river

The Mesrams had set off for fetching sacred Gangal jal from Godavari river at a spot called Hasthanamadugu on the outskirts of Kalamadugu village in Jannaram mandal of Mancherial district, from Keslapur village in Indervelli mandal on January 21 evening. They drew the water for purifying the idol of the presiding deity of Nagoba temple as part of preparations for the Nagoba Jatara on January 31.

They brought holy water in Jhari, a 1,400 year old brass container used for carrying the water. They covered 155 tribal villages during the course of the journey. They trekked over 150 kilometers to fetch the water. They tied the container to a branch of a banyan tree at a stone’s throw away distance from the Nagoba shrine. They use the water for cleansing the idols of the shrine and performing many other rituals.

Publicity by bullock cart

The members of the clan carried out Kachur Prachar or publicity by bullock cart which began at the temple on January 15. They toured eight tribal villages and advertised about the event, inviting the other members of the clan. They follow a special lifestyle during the month-long celebrations. They take only vegetarian diets and sleep on the ground.

The Nagoba jatara, celebrated in the month of Poos or Pushya, hosts Maha Puja, Bheting, introduction of new daughter-in-laws to the deity, village fair or jatara at the holy place, Praja Darbar, a grievance redressal, Betal Puja, etc. Half a dozen Raj Gond elders jump in the air reportedly after getting possessed by Betal god. They exhibit their fighting prowess by rotating large sticks that represent the god.

